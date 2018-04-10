Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Receives $31.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 77,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $2,034,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,686,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,966,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,650 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,808,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,039,000 after acquiring an additional 567,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 546,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,415.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.22). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million. research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

