Hedge (HDG) Price Tops $2.53 on Exchanges

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Hedge token can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00037444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta and HitBTC. Hedge has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedge has traded up 103.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00753927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00181643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge launched on October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A. Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hedge platform provides users with hedge intruments designed for the cryptocurrency market. crowdsale supporters, technology evangelists, and crypto investors to manage their portfolios according to preferred risk exposure. The HDG is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay fees within the platform. This token runs on a buy-back program. “

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Hedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.