UBS Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Monday, March 26th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($132.10) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($125.93) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.60 ($129.14) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

HeidelbergCement stock traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €81.20 ($100.25). 524,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a twelve month high of €96.00 ($118.52).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

