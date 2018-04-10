Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) is one of 4 public companies in the “Electric housewares & fans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Helen of Troy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Helen of Troy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 1 1 3 0 2.40 Helen of Troy Competitors 6 37 31 1 2.36

Helen of Troy presently has a consensus price target of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. As a group, “Electric housewares & fans” companies have a potential upside of 31.04%. Given Helen of Troy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helen of Troy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Electric housewares & fans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Electric housewares & fans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helen of Troy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.54 billion $140.68 million 13.77 Helen of Troy Competitors $759.62 million $50.83 million 13.59

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Helen of Troy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helen of Troy’s rivals have a beta of 3.36, meaning that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 1.28% 18.37% 10.43% Helen of Troy Competitors 1.28% 18.37% 10.43%

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Nutritional Supplements segment offers heart, digestive, joint, blood sugar, sleep, brain, and vision support products; and skin care, safe beauty, and pain relief support products. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, OXO Tot, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Febreze, Revlon, Pro Beauty Tools, Sure, Pert, Infusium23, Brut, Ammens, Hot Tools, Bed Head, Dr. Sinatra, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

