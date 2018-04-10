Critical Survey: Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) vs. Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY)

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ: ASPS) and Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Portfolio and Helios and Matheson Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio $899.56 million 0.51 $308.89 million $2.80 9.48 Helios and Matheson Analytics $6.76 million 19.60 -$7.38 million N/A N/A

Altisource Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Helios and Matheson Analytics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Altisource Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Altisource Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altisource Portfolio and Helios and Matheson Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio 0 2 0 0 2.00 Helios and Matheson Analytics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altisource Portfolio presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.73%. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.88%. Given Helios and Matheson Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helios and Matheson Analytics is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio.

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Portfolio has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios and Matheson Analytics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio and Helios and Matheson Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio 33.47% 39.07% 7.77% Helios and Matheson Analytics -1,272.83% -2,850.78% -411.49%

Altisource Portfolio Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services. It also provides residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, risk mitigation, and construction inspection services; and fulfillment, loan origination system, certified loan insurance and certification, vendor management oversight platform, mortgage banker cooperative management, and mortgage trading platform solutions. In addition, the company offers mortgage brokerage and homeowners insurance solutions; and data, buy-renovate-lease-sell, renovation, property management, and appraisal management solutions, as well as real estate brokerage services under the Owners.com name. Further, it provides post-charge-off consumer debt collection services, customer relationship management services, and information technology infrastructure management services. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.