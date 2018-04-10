Contrasting OTE (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) and TELE2 (TLTZY)

TELE2 (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) and OTE (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

TELE2 pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TELE2 pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 and OTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 3.87% 6.67% 2.90% OTE 3.55% 8.81% 3.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TELE2 and OTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 0 0 0 0 N/A OTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OTE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TELE2 has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OTE has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELE2 and OTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 $3.31 billion 1.72 -$229.35 million ($0.22) -25.66 OTE $4.33 billion 1.52 $154.92 million N/A N/A

OTE has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2.

Summary

OTE beats TELE2 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELE2 Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 22, 2017, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 9 countries, including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Austria, and Germany, as well as internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

OTE Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA segments. The company offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, wholesale telephony, insurance brokerage, training, fixed line telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

