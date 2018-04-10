Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 16,290 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 148.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $206,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of HP stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,125.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.04.

In related news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 16,290 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-shares-bought-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.