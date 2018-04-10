UBS set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €144.00 ($177.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.46 ($149.95).

HEN3 stock opened at €105.10 ($129.75) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a one year high of €129.65 ($160.06).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/henkel-ag-100-00-by-ubs-updated.html.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.