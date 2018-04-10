Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a €127.00 ($156.79) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Goldman Sachs set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($162.96) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.46 ($149.95).

FRA HEN3 opened at €105.10 ($129.75) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

