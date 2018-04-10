Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $12.19 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,567,210,000 after buying an additional 3,920,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,603,000 after buying an additional 3,182,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after buying an additional 2,810,928 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 305,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,042,000 after buying an additional 2,612,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,007,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,220.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

