Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Sleep Number (SNBR)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $188,325,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $156,698,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $114,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $59,928,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $27,020,000.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,342.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $163,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $212,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,545 shares of company stock worth $1,491,216 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-invests-3-03-million-in-sleep-number-corp-snbr-updated-updated.html.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.