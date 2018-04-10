Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRI. Barclays started coverage on Herc in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of HRI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 233,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,147. Herc has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,769.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.86 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $8,810,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

