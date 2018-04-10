Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Position Trimmed by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,502 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.17% of Heritage Commerce worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 718,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 431,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 36.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HTBK. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 24,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $379,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $622.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Position Trimmed by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/heritage-commerce-corp-htbk-position-trimmed-by-westwood-holdings-group-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.