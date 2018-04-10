Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

HRTG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on Heritage Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 20,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.02, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,572.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

