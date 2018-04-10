Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Hertz Global worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 479,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,730.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. equities analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $107,201.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,378.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs lowered their price target on Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie raised Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hertz-global-holdings-inc-htz-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-updated.html.

Hertz Global Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.