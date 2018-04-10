Hess Corp. (HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

HES stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 1,889,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,045. Hess has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,582.55, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hess will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.62%.

In other Hess news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $161,147.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $181,108.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,017 shares of company stock worth $7,981,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $3,967,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

