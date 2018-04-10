Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Position Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,344 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hess worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hess by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $161,147.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $181,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,459. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of HES opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16,096.09, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.69%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

