Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 21,235 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $12,900,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,167,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,489,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 337,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $5,816,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,889,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,613,011.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,395,913 shares of company stock valued at $78,549,177. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 15,396,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,639. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,168.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

