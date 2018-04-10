QS Investors LLC Sells 7,962 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,602,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,111,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,907,000 after purchasing an additional 183,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,936,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,317,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26,168.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 50,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $777,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 161,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $2,962,001.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,395,913 shares of company stock valued at $78,549,177. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

