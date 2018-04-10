Hi Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hi Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi Crush Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hi Crush Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hi Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hi Crush Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hi Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of HCLP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 973,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $962.61, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18. Hi Crush Partners has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Hi Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Hi Crush Partners had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Hi Crush Partners will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hi Crush Partners by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Hi Crush Partners by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Hi Crush Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hi Crush Partners by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 134,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hi Crush Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hi Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

