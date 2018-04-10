Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 47.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

HIBB remained flat at $$27.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,954. The firm has a market cap of $499.03, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.37 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

