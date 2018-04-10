Media headlines about Higher One (NYSE:ONE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Higher One earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.622788934831 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of ONE stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Higher One has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Higher One (ONE) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/higher-one-one-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-17-updated-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Higher One Company Profile

Higher One Holdings, Inc is a provider of technology-based payment processing and refund disbursement services to higher education institutions and their students. The Company also provides campus communities with student-oriented banking services, which include user-friendly features, through its bank partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Higher One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Higher One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.