Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has GBX 1,250 ($17.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HIK. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,074 ($15.18) to GBX 895 ($12.65) in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($19.65) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($21.20) to GBX 800 ($11.31) in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($18.37) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,083.20 ($15.31).

LON HIK traded up GBX 45.50 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,230 ($17.39). 654,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 814.20 ($11.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($33.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

