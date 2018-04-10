Analyzing Hilltop (HTH) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Hilltop (NYSE: HTH) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hilltop has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hilltop pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hilltop and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 1 3 1 0 2.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hilltop currently has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.46%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hilltop is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 7.74% 8.46% 1.23% First Interstate BancSystem 20.50% 9.10% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.71 billion 1.29 $132.54 million $1.66 13.89 First Interstate BancSystem $519.53 million 4.26 $106.52 million $2.01 19.48

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Hilltop on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. This segment also provides term and construction finance; check cards and safe deposit boxes; treasury management, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, and investment portfolio management services, as well as employee benefit and individual retirement accounts. The company's Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The company's Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veteran Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Its Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, flood, and vacant policies; and commercial lines, such as commercial multi-peril, builders risk, builders risk renovation, sports liability, and inland marine policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

