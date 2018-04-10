Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIMX. BidaskClub cut Himax from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Northland Securities cut Himax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr downgraded Himax from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $14.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 target price on Himax and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Himax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Himax stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,098.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Himax has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Himax had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Himax will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Himax by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Himax by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Himax in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Himax by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

About Himax

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

