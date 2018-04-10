Hive Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Hive has a market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Hive has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00744968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00180094 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hive

Hive’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hive is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hive Token Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

