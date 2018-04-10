Hive Project Price Hits $0.0380 on Exchanges (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Hive Project token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Hive Project has a market cap of $14.26 million and $23,407.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00752790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00177182 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net.

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Hive Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hive Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.