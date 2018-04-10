HL Financial Services LLC Has $86.83 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of HL Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $86,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 76,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,112.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hl-financial-services-llc-has-86-83-million-stake-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.