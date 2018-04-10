Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Home Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3430708529061 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 409,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,927.54, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

