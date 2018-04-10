Lourd Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wela Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1,023.1% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 68,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 399,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,338,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The stock has a market cap of $203,713.81, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,025.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

