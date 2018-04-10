Honeywell (HON) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks. The company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet remain key positive attributes amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell remains focused on increasing its presence in high-growth regions. Also, the company’s balanced mix of long- and short-cycle businesses, along with a decent organic growth in new products and expansion in high-growth regions auger well on a long-term perspective. The stock has outperformed the industry in past one year. However, the company is susceptible to material price inflation, which erodes its profitability. Given its international presence, Honeywell also faces unfavorable foreign currency movements.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.92. 1,350,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,054. Honeywell has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $107,340.77, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell by 2.7% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Honeywell (HON) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/honeywell-international-hon-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.