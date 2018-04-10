Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $37.15 Million Position in Honeywell (HON)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,279 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 241,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Honeywell by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,034,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 344,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. Honeywell has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on Honeywell in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

