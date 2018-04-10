Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 527 Shares of Honeywell (HON)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell by 113.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Honeywell by 772.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,264. The company has a market cap of $107,340.77, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

