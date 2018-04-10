Horizon Discovery Group PLC (HZD) Receives GBX 226.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 226.83 ($3.18).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZD. Peel Hunt began coverage on Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 181 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, N+1 Singer decreased their price objective on Horizon Discovery Group from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($3.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Susan Galbraith bought 70,000 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,300 ($175,884.33). Also, insider Jonathan Milner bought 304,000 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £492,480 ($691,297.02). Insiders have bought 464,492 shares of company stock worth $76,709,180 in the last 90 days.

Shares of HZD stock remained flat at $GBX 150 ($2.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Horizon Discovery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($4.13).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc is a United Kingdom-based life science company. The Company uses gene editing and gene modulation application. Through the application of these technologies the Company enables researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cells to generate models that mimic the genetic abnormalities found in diseases such as cancer.

