Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho raised Horizon Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

HZNP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 1,623,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,142. The company has a market cap of $2,251.92, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Horizon Pharma will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 68.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 342.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 18.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,433,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,722 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/horizon-pharma-hznp-cut-to-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.