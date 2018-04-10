Host Marriott L P (HST) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Host Marriott L P earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1993513465558 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

HST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 7,510,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,544.34, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Host Marriott L P has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Host Marriott L P had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. Host Marriott L P’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Host Marriott L P will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Host Marriott L P’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on Host Marriott L P and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Marriott L P in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Marriott L P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Marriott L P currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Host Marriott L P (HST) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/host-marriott-l-p-hst-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Host Marriott L P Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Marriott L P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Marriott L P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.