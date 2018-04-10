Howard Hughes (HHC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.23

News coverage about Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2435345227002 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.34. 271,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $114.28 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,921.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $3.19. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Weinreb sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $55,384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,945 shares of company stock worth $57,689,910 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

