Hoylecohen LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $304,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,744,000 after buying an additional 215,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,907.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

