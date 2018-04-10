HSBC Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for RWE (RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €18.00 ($22.22) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RWE. Goldman Sachs set a €27.60 ($34.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS set a €24.80 ($30.62) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale set a €22.90 ($28.27) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America set a €21.40 ($26.42) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.12 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching €20.09 ($24.80). 4,056,256 shares of the stock were exchanged. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a one year high of €23.28 ($28.74).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

