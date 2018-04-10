Inmarsat’s (ISAT) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISAT. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 600 ($8.48) to GBX 570 ($8.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 1,100 ($15.55) to GBX 1,000 ($14.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 810 ($11.45) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inmarsat has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 580.28 ($8.20).

Shares of Inmarsat stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 352.40 ($4.98). 1,573,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a one year low of GBX 381.20 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($12.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

In related news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($67,501.29).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

