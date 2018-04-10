HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $22.55 Million (CRYPTO:HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $22.55 million and approximately $38,199.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017002 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 94,016,496,504 coins and its circulating supply is 65,849,254,997 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

