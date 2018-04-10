Huami Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on March 20th (NYSE:HMI)

Huami’s (NYSE:HMI) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 20th. Huami had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Huami’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huami in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.40 price target on the stock.

HMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 28,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,886. Huami has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $115.68 million for the quarter.

About Huami

Huami Corp is engaged in developing smart wearable technology. The Company designs and develops biometric and activity data-driven fitness and smart watches. The Company markets its products under the brand name, Amazfit and is the sole partner for Xiaomi wearable products. The Amazfit range of products includes Amazfit BIP, Amazfit pace, Amazfit equator, Amazfit ARC, and accessories, such as sports bands, watch straps, ear buds, charging units, and core trackers.

