Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huazhu Hotels Group from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, T.H. Capital set a $175.00 target price on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,872,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Hotels Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 233,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,501,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Hotels Group by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,245,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.80. The company had a trading volume of 501,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,459. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $166.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8,613.50, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Huazhu Hotels Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

