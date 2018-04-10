HubSpot (HUBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Zacks Investment Research raised HubSpot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on HubSpot from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HubSpot to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded HubSpot from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Shares of HUBS opened at $108.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO John Kinzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,500 shares of company stock worth $11,028,935. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hubspot-hubs-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine-updated.html.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.