Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

JPMorgan Chase set a €68.00 ($83.95) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS set a €56.00 ($69.14) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.34 ($93.01).

BOSS stock opened at €74.22 ($91.63) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a 1-year high of €81.34 ($100.42).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

