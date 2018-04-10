HunterCoin Price Reaches $0.0889 on Exchanges (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. HunterCoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $6,968.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HunterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 22,152,040 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for HunterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HunterCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.