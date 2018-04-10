Hyman Charles D Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo comprises about 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS upgraded Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254,765.08, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

