IAMGOLD (IAG) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC set a $7.50 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.07.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,371.32, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 50.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 172,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 652,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 787,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 228,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $3,640,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “IAMGOLD (IAG) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/iamgold-iag-upgraded-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.