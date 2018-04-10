Iberiabank Corp Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Iberiabank Corp cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 150.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 497,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 298,602 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 8,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 98.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,268,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 627,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.17 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196,217.52, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

