ICAP (LON:IAP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ICAP (LON:IAP) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 533 ($7.53) target price on the stock.

ICAP has a 52-week low of GBX 364.30 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 535.50 ($7.57).

ICAP Company Profile

ICAP plc is a markets, technology and risk solutions company. The Company provides trade execution platforms and technology-based workflow/risk mitigation solutions to the global financial markets. The Company’s segments include Electronic Markets, Post Trade Risk and Information, and Global Broking.

